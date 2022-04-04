New homes set to be built on site of former Glasgow primary school

A new housing development could soon be built on the site of a former Glasgow primary school, with plans set to be given the green light.

Glasgow City Council’s Planning Applications Committee will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss a bid to construct 48 new houses on the site next to Katewell Avenue, Drumchapel.

The 2.5 hectare site, on the northern edge of Drumchapel, used to be the home of Cleddans Primary School - which was closed in 1996 and demolished not long after.

The site of the proposed housing development in Drumchapel.

The development would be a mix of two- and three-bedroom, semi-detached and terraced houses.

Six objections have been submitted against the proposal, citing concerns about the possible impact on nature, an increase in traffic, and potential overshadowing.