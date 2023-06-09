The new Lanarkshire Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services logo has been officially chosen.

The new CAMHS logo has been officially chosen and unveiled

After four months of research, creative design and public voting, the modern heart-shaped logo was chosen following a vote by patients, parents, and the public.

The service worked closely with art and design students at New College Lanarkshire in Cumbernauld to design a vibrant and engaging logo that reflects the modern CAMHS service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eight designs were shortlisted as part of the competition and the winning logo will be used on all communications and signage.

The winning logo, created by Maria Crawford, captivated the hearts and minds of those involved in the selection process. Its contemporary design captures the essence of CAMHS while reflecting the surrounding woodland around the newly opened £1.5 million outpatient service.

Pauline Izat, general manager from Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire,said sh3e was “excited” about the new logo, emphasising its connection to the natural surroundings of the facility.

She told the News: "We are delighted with the outcome of the logo selection process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Good mental health is a crucial aspect of children and young peoples’ wellbeing, and we believe our new logo will help raise awareness and inspire positive change.

“The students' designs were outstanding, and Maria’s creation stood out as the perfect representation of our modern approach to mental health care.

“Maria’s logo beautifully reflects the woodland ambiance around our recently opened outpatient service. It is both contemporary and refreshing, truly capturing the essence of the positive environment we aim to create for our patients.

“This collaboration between Lanarkshire CAMHS and the art and design students at New College Lanarkshire has proven to be a hugely successful partnership, showcasing the tremendous talent present within our local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement