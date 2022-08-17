New plans detail aspirations for North Glasgow

New plans have detailed the aspirations for North Glasgow.

Glasgow councillors have considered the final draft of the North Glasgow Strategic Development Framework (SDF), which sets out how the area should be developed over the next three decades.

The vision of the plan is for North Glasgow to become a healthy, high quality and sustainable place to live, work and visit.

It sets out area-specific goals that will help in the determination of major planning applications and include programmes to support the delivery of proposals in North Glasgow.

A consultation carried out in late 2020/early 2021 has helped shape the plan.

The SDF has four main aims:

· A Working North - attractive and accessible business locations that support enterprise, employment and economic inclusion;

· A Liveable North - thriving and sustainable neighbourhoods that support healthy living;

· A Connected North - an area with excellent public transport and active links, to encourage more use of healthy travel modes and reduce car usage; and

· A Green North - an accessible and multi-functional green network where nature and communities can flourish.

Councillor Kenny McLean, convener for housing, development, built heritage and land use at Glasgow City Council, said: "The North Glasgow Strategic Development is a long-term plan which will guide the future development of this area of the city, building on the substantial work currently being carried out at a number of different sites. North Glasgow is an area with under-utilised assets, and this framework will help us to realise these, benefiting not only the local communities, but the whole of the city.”

The draft North Glasgow SDF - which can be found on the council website - will now be referred to the council’s City Administration Committee for approval.

North Glasgow has a population of just under 70,000, with a boundary between the north edge of the city centre and the green belt in the north.