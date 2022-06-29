New plans for care home at former West End bowling club, after last scheme rejected

New plans for a 66-bed care home on a former West End bowling club site have been submitted.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Glasgow City Council rejected plans from Northcare (Scotland) Ltd for a development on Helensburgh Drive in Anniesland.

Council planning officials argued that the proposal would lead to the loss of open space, would be detrimental to the development of the area, and that access to the site could be hazardous.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, just a few months on and the company has put in new plans for the former Anniesland Bowling and Tennis Club site - the club closed its doors in 2021 due to a falling membership.

The former Anniesland Bowling and Tennis Club.

The new application proposal states that the reasons for refusal in the previous application have been addressed.