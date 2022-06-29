New plans for care home at former West End bowling club, after last scheme rejected

Earlier this year, Glasgow City Council rejected plans from Northcare (Scotland) Ltd for a development on Helensburgh Drive in Anniesland.
Council planning officials argued that the proposal would lead to the loss of open space, would be detrimental to the development of the area, and that access to the site could be hazardous.
However, just a few months on and the company has put in new plans for the former Anniesland Bowling and Tennis Club site - the club closed its doors in 2021 due to a falling membership.
The new application proposal states that the reasons for refusal in the previous application have been addressed.
It argues that the loss of protected open space is justified, that flood and risk and surface water drainage can be addressed, access to the care home will be via a wider private road, and that more financial compensation will be given to sportscotland.