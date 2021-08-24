New play area opens in Newton Mearns

East Renfrewshire Council leader Tony Buchanan and Councillor Charlie Gilbert with nursery pupils from Crookfur Family Centre.

Children can enjoy a variety of new equipment including a climbing matrix, see-saws, trampolines and a roundabout suitable for wheelchair users.

Local schools, groups and residents were given an opportunity to have their say on how they wanted the park to look and what facilities to include.

The investment forms part of a larger plan to improve Newton Mearns town centre and links with the East Renfrewshire Council’s recent Here Is Home campaign.

These works represent a £130,000 investment, funded by development contributions which were received specifically for the enhancement or provision of active open space in the area.

The council’s development contributions policy allows contributions to be sought from relevant planning proposals to mitigate the impact any new development may have on local services, infrastructure and facilities.

An additional £230,000 was provided by the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund for park infrastructure, including a new pedestrian crossing, picnic benches and paths. Further investment to the town centre from this fund included new intelligent lighting as well as festive winter lighting.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “The upgrade of this park has created a fantastic play area for local residents and visitors to Newton Mearns.