New £3.5m park in Toryglen to be officially opened this weekend

A new £3.5m woodland park in Toryglen will be officially opened by local MP Alison Thewliss at a special community event on Saturday.

Ms Thewliss, the MP for Glasgow Central and chair of Clyde Gateway Urban Regeneration Company, will open the new Malls Mire Woodland Park, which includes a nature reserve, boulder animal trail and spaces to host outdoor events and performances.

Malls Mire can be accessed through a network of brightly lit paths for walkers and cyclists.

The community woodland park will cater for fitness enthusiasts with the inclusion of an outdoor gym and a pump track - a looped series of hills for bike riders designed to be used with minimal pedalling.

The Malls Mire Woodland Park project is part of a major new £37.5 million Scottish programme of projects to improve the urban environment of our larger towns and cities. The Green Infrastructure Strategic Intervention is led by NatureScot and is part-funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

With 81% of Scotland’s population living in urban areas, the Green Infrastructure Strategic Intervention aims to make larger towns and cities more attractive, equal and environmentally sustainable places to live, work and invest in.

Additional funding was also received from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund, Glasgow City Council, Transforming Communities: Glasgow and the walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Urban Roots, the community-led environmental charity, has worked with Clyde Gateway to ensure the designs would meet the needs of the community. Since 2009, Urban Roots has been helping Glasgow City Council to maintain the area with weekly volunteer sessions.

The free family event from 12m to 4pm on Saturday includes a circus performance with stilt walkers from Rowanbank Environmental Arts and Education and will be hosted by CamGlen Radio.

Ms Thewliss said: “Malls Mire park boosts Glasgow’s reputation as a ‘dear green place’ even further and there can be no doubt that many of the city’s best green areas can be found in Clyde Gateway.

“I am thrilled to be officially opening the park and cannot wait to welcome visitors to this incredible redevelopment. I am confident they will see the Clyde Gateway area as a great place to visit, live and work.”

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive, said: “We know that connecting people with nature makes them happier and healthier and with Malls Mire Woodland Park local people in Toryglen can really enjoy the benefits.