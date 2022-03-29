New retro arcade bar in Glasgow helps raise £6k for Ukraine

NQ64, the late-night retro arcade bar which has a branch in Glasgow, has raised a total of over £6000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in its recent ‘Game for Ukraine’ drive.

The charity event was created to utilise the arcade bars games for good, with revenues from the sale of all games tokens on Sunday, March 20, donated to the Ukraine appeal - the more you gamed, the more money raised for vital charities.

NQ64 donated over £6000 in proceeds to the DEC, an umbrella group of UK charities providing emergency aid and rapid relief to people caught up in disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, specifically the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Find out more about DEC or donate at www.dec.org.uk.

NQ64 opened its doors in Glasgow earlier this month.

All seven NQ64 sites, including the most recent opening in Merchant City, took part in ‘Game for Ukraine’, collectively raising an incredible £6397 in funds for the DEC in just one day.

Welcoming gamers across six cities in seven venues, NQ64 expressed thanks to all those who took part in Game for Ukraine and used the arcade machines like Pac-Man, Time Crisis, Guitar Hero, the dance mat, and Point Blank for good.

NQ64 Glasgow is the retro arcade bar brand creating a stir across the UK, with its latest opening in Glasgow’s Merchant Square this month.