New stand up comedy club to open in Glasgow - this is when it will open

It’ll be opening soon.

The Glasgow Comedy Club, backed by the team behind Max's Bar and Room 2, has announced its launch date and teased some exciting plans ahead of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Set in the room played by Kevin Bridges and Susie McCabe in recent years, Max's Basement, the club is set to launch on Wednesday, November 30, hosted by resident MC and Scottish Compere of the Year, Billy Kirkwood.

Billy will introduce Glasgow rising stars, Weegie Hink Ae That and stalwart Scott Agnew as well as new talent Ian TC & Katie Tennant.

The club plan to host events in three venues over the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, supporting talent from Glasgow and further afield, including New York City.

Billy said: "It's great to bring comedy back to this room, following in the footsteps of Susie McCabe & Kevin Bridges who have both sold out this venue in recent years.

