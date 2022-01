Holy Cross Croy

Monsignor Hugh Bradley who is Vicar General for the Archdiocese of Glasgow joined parishioners as a statue of St Joseph The Worker was blessed at the end of the year that Pope Francis had dedicated to the saint.

The statue was purchased by patrons of the popular Men’s Acoustic night and in its plinth is made of the legendary Carrera marble.