A new survey is aiming to find out about women and non-binary people’s experiences using Glasgow parks.

The survey is available online. Pic: Pixabay.

The survey has been set up by the 2021 Young Women Lead, supported by YMCA Scotland - The Young Women’s Movement.

The group, made up of 24 young women in Glasgow, are researching feminist town planning in Glasgow, with a focus on public transport and open spaces.

Responses will be kept anonymous and will form the basis of a report and recommendations due to be launched at the end of September.