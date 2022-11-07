New virtual scavenger hunt launched in Glasgow to mark year since COP26

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of COP26 being hosted in Glasgow, My Climate Path is launching an interactive campaign to acknowledge the work taken over the last year by businesses to enhance the city’s sustainability credentials. My Climate Path is launching a virtual scavenger hunt across Glasgow's city centre for people to enjoy The trail aims to raise awareness of green and circular skills and job roles that will be required to drive the circular and net zero economies of the future. Alistair Irving, operations manager at the St Enoch Centre, winner of the international Green Apple Award for environmental best practice, is one of the campaign’s many ‘Climate Heroes’ taking part. He is one of a network of professionals in sustainability focused roles that have been providing practical advice on the green skills needed to thrive in the future economy to young people across Glasgow. Businesses and individuals are similarly being called to share what steps they have taken to tackle the climate crisis in the last year, using the hashtag #MyClimatePath on social media as a tool to inspire and celebrate the progress on tackling climate change across Glasgow. The Climate Trail, which will run between November 7-18 can be accessed by downloading the mobile app ActionBound onto any smartphone and follow the link on the My Climate Path website. Once on the trail, players will then be led around a selection of some of Glasgow city centre’s most sustainable businesses and circular locations. The aim of the trail is to highlight the strong environmental credentials of Glasgow businesses and demonstrate that all industries have a role to play in meeting Scotland’s climate and net-zero targets. Alison McRae, senior director at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, which hosts DYW Glasgow, said: “Taking part in the My Climate Path campaign is a great opportunity to demonstrate the progress businesses have made in tackling the climate emergency and ensuring our young people have the right skills to get into the emerging green and circular jobs of the future. “Alongside the Climate Trail, we are delighted that My Climate Path is also hosting a conference for young people demonstrating the variety of career options that are emerging as businesses continue to address the climate challenge and give further guidance on what subject choices will help young people fulfil expected skills gaps in a greener and more circular future.’’ My Climate Path will also welcome over 50 Climate Heroes and a variety of Circular Glasgow businesses to exchange good practice between businesses across the region as part of the anniversary activities.