New windfarm south of Glasgow could provide enough electricity for East Kilbride

Plans for a major new windfarm south of Glasgow have been approved.

A onshore wind farm development that could provide clean electricity to meet the needs of around 21,000 homes each year has been given the green-light by South Lanarkshire Council.

Banks Renewables’ planning application to build wind turbines at Mill Rig Wind Farm, near Darvel in East Ayrshire, has now been rubber-stamped and is on course to become operational within three years.

Straddling the South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire border, Mill Rig will play host to six powerful wind turbines with an installed generation capacity of around 36MW - enough to meet the electricity needs of all the households in a town around the size of East Kilbride.

The windfarm will be built in East Ayrshire.

In addition to the generation of vital clean, green electricity, Banks Renewables’ new £40million project will displace over 18,000 tonnes of CO2 annually from the UK’s electricity supply grid, the equivalent of removing almost 7,000 petrol cars from the road.

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and external affairs manager at Banks Renewables, said: “To gain planning permission is a major milestone for Mill Rig. The development will bring many social, environmental and community benefits to the local area and we’re delighted South Lanarkshire Council has approved these exciting plans.”

Robin added: “By working closely with the surrounding community, this project will help Scotland generate much needed clean, green electricity as well as providing local people and groups with funding to support the growth of important initiatives that benefit the communities close to Mill Rig Wind Farm.