New Year’s Honours List 2022: All Glaswegians who were awarded honours

A number of Glaswegians have been given awards in the latest New Year’s Honours list.

While celebrities including Bond actor Daniel Craig and sports stars like Emma Raducanu have been given honours, Glaswegians have also been recognised in the latest list.

These are the Glaswegians who have been honoured.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton

Regional director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and regional director, Public Health, NHS London

For services to Public Health

(London, Greater London – but born in Glasgow)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Syed Ahmed

Clinical director, Health Protection Scotland

For services to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

-

Stephen Mackenzie Park OBE

Performance director, British Cycling

For services to Cycling

(Fareham, Hampshire - born in Glasgow and attended the University of Strathclyde)

-

Professor Zoe Kai Shipton

Professor of Geological Engineering, University of Strathclyde.

For services to Geoscience and Climate Change Mitigation

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hilda Campbell

Chief executive, COPE Scotland

For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Community in Scotland during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

-

Michaela Collins

For services to the community in Glasgow during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

-

Dior Adelle Kelly

Relationship manager, Virgin Money.

For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

-

Diane O’Donnell

Work Coach, Laurieston Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions.

For Public Service

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Anne Elizabeth Doherty

For services to Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow

(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)

What about people who have worked in Glasgow?

Hilda May Dalziel and Paul John Fairie both received MBEs for their work in Glasgow.