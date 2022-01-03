New Year’s Honours List 2022: All Glaswegians who were awarded honours

While celebrities including Bond actor Daniel Craig and sports stars like Emma Raducanu have been given honours, Glaswegians have also been recognised in the latest list.
These are the Glaswegians who have been honoured.
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton
Regional director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and regional director, Public Health, NHS London
For services to Public Health
(London, Greater London – but born in Glasgow)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Dr Syed Ahmed
Clinical director, Health Protection Scotland
For services to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
-
Stephen Mackenzie Park OBE
Performance director, British Cycling
For services to Cycling
(Fareham, Hampshire - born in Glasgow and attended the University of Strathclyde)
-
Professor Zoe Kai Shipton
Professor of Geological Engineering, University of Strathclyde.
For services to Geoscience and Climate Change Mitigation
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Hilda Campbell
Chief executive, COPE Scotland
For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Community in Scotland during Covid-19
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
-
Michaela Collins
For services to the community in Glasgow during Covid-19
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
-
Dior Adelle Kelly
Relationship manager, Virgin Money.
For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
-
Diane O’Donnell
Work Coach, Laurieston Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions.
For Public Service
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Anne Elizabeth Doherty
For services to Yorkhill Children’s Hospital and to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow
(Glasgow, City of Glasgow)
What about people who have worked in Glasgow?
Hilda May Dalziel and Paul John Fairie both received MBEs for their work in Glasgow.
Ms Dalziel got her award for services to young people in the East End of Glasgow. Mr Fairie, head of operations at the Lighthouse Laboratory Glasgow, earned his for services to the NHS during Covid-19.