Niamh Ireland will be crowned Queen at Carluke Gala Day today

St Athanasius Primary School pupil Niamh Ireland couldn’t believe it when she was chosen as the 2023 Queen elect for Carluke Gala Day.

Niamh Ireland is looking forward to carrying out her royal duties at Carluke Gala Day on Saturday.

However, she's now all prepared for the big event today (Saturday) and can’t wait to be crowned, in front of a packed audience at Market Square, by crowning lady Donna Nelson.

The 11-year-old will be cheered on by her proud parents Louise and Colin, her sister Keira (12), an S1 pupil at St Aidan’s and brother Ben (16), who is in S4 at Hamilton Grammar.

It was, in fact, Ben’s sensory room which gave Niamh the idea for her Hansel and Gretel theme at the family’s Carluke home.

Excitement is mounting for the 2023 court, who are well prepared for the big day.

Louise explained: “It’s a wee room at the side of the house for Ben, who is autistic, and Niamh thought it would make a great gingerbread house – that’s how she came up with the theme.”

With the help of friends and neighbours, the family have spent the last few months working on the decorated house frontage which was completed yesterday.

It was ideal timing for gala day but also for both sets of Niamh’s grandparents arriving from Belfast for the big day – Jacqueline and Herbie Kerrigan and Rose McKeever and Noel Brady.

"It’s the first time they’ll have been over together since we moved here 20 years ago,” said Louise. “It will be a lovely family occasion for us all; I’m getting emotional just thinking about it. We’re having a family party at the house after the crowning.”

While Niamh likes spending time outdoors, team sports and gymnastics, she’s also a girly girl at heart so picking the dress at Kinnies in Motherwell has been one of the biggest highlights so far.

She said: “I can’t wait to wear it again on Saturday and spend time with all my family and friends. I’m really looking forward to the crowning too.”

The queen elect’s outfit was displayed in Optimo Hair Salon in Carluke High Street but it’s now back at Niamh’s home, ready for today.

Niamh will be collected at 10am and driven in style to the procession starting point in Sandy Road, ready for it kicking-off at 11am.

Louise, Colin, Keira and Ben will watch the procession before taking their seats in Market Square.