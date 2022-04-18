Nicola Sturgeon ‘spoken to’ by police after breaking face mask rules

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been ‘spoken to’ by Police Scotland, after a video emerged showed her breaking face mask rules.

Ms Sturgeon was filmed mingling indoors with people and not wearing a face mask - despite rules at the time saying that she should have been.

While out campaigning ahead of the local council elections in Scotland, the First Minister visited Icoic Gents Hair in East Kilbride where the video in question was shot.

The video shows Ms Sturgeon mixing with customers and staff members indoors without a mask. The First Minister pats the head of a man in a barber’s chair while mimicking the sound of an electric razor.

Police Scotland is currently assessing a complaint made against Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Police Scotland said: “Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.

“Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”