Norm has succeeded in the film industry with several awards

A Bearsden actor is receiving rave reviews over a short film he has produced.

Daniel Kerr has created a short film called Norm which follows the central character Norm and deals with toxicity on body image.

He created a GoFundMe page to allow him to submit the film to film festivals and in less than a month he has exceeded his target of £1,000 managing to reach £1200.

Daniel said: “I got the film to a place I'm happy with and I wanted to submit it to some film festivals to see how it would be received. To do that I needed funding and hence the fundraising page.”

The film has done extremely well with an award win at Phoenix Shorts, and:

The Dark Fest: Award Winner

Paris International Short Festival: Semi-Finalist

Swedish International Film Festival: Nominee

Beyond the Curve International: Selected

Think Shorts: Selected

Orlando Film Festival: Selected

Body Positive Film Festival: Selected

Daniel continued: “ And now that the festival process is done, I’ve organised a premier that will take place in Glasgow, at the Odeon, at the end of the month. And while we’re having the in person one we will be having an online one in addition.

“Body image and mental health is something that’s particularly important to me, it’s something I’ve struggled with myself, and this film is hopefully a way of having different conversations on image and appearance.

“After being cut off from his only friend, Norm determines that in order to seem acceptable that he will go on an intensive diet. While the end goal is health and happiness it becomes clear his methods are unlikely to achieve that.”

One viewer commented: “Amidst society's tunnelled focus of female body image and diet culture, Norm shines a dark and eerie light on male body image, mental health and loneliness.“Daniel Kerr excellently captured the toxic nature of our own minds and the dangers of being unkind to others and much more importantly ourselves.”