A North Kelvinside musician has been shortlisted for a BBC Radio Scotland award.

Malachy Arnold, who is originally from Cathcart but now resides in North Kelvinside, has been shortlisted for his skills on the clarsach.

What is the award?

The final of BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2022 will be broadcast on BBC ALBA & BBC Radio Scotland on Sunday, February 6.

Malachy Arnold from Glasgow.

Gaelic broadcaster Joy Dunlop and Travelling Folk’s Bruce MacGregor introduce coverage from the finals, with six talented young musicians competing for the prestigious title, as part of this year’s Celtic Connections festival.

Hailing from across the country, with a diverse background of musical styles and influences, the finalists are:

• Breanna Wilson, Fiddle, Glasgow

• Malachy Arnold, Clarsach, Glasgow

• Eryn Rae, Fiddle, Scottish Borders - Jedburgh

• Saffron Hanvidge, Gaelic Song, Inverness

• Malin Lewis, Highland Bagpipe, Skye

• Sophie Joint, Piano, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire

More about Malachy

The bio for Malachy states: “A young and innovative Harper from Glasgow, with roots in Irish and Scottish traditional music with heavy influence from a line of harp playing within the family.