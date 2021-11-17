In 2019 pupils made their views clear with a banner.

Councillors have agreed that those reckless drivers who park on yellow zig-zag lines outside schools in the local authority area will soon be fined after they approved plans to improve the safety of pupils.

Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) will be introduced outside all schools in the area meaning that the signs will no longer be advisory.

This will enable the council to carry out parking enforcement duties at school keep clear markings in a similar way to enforcement of double yellow lines.

Commenting on the measures, Councillor Michael McPake, Convener of Environment and Transportation, said: “The overwhelming majority of parents and carers drop their children off safely and responsibly.

"However, sadly a few do not and that’s why we’re taking this course of action.

"It means that we can now take enforcement action against people who are acting selfishly and potentially putting children’s lives in danger.”

It has been agreed to phase the implementation of the enforceable markings at schools:

Phase 1: Schools with existing zig zag provision where no changes are required

Phase 2: Schools with existing zig zag provision where changes are required

Phase 3: Schools with no current zig zag provision

It is expected that all consultation for the schools in Phase 1 will be concluded by December 2021.

Consultation for the schools in Phases 2 and 3 should be concluded by March 2022 and June 2022 respectively.

The implementation timescales will depend on feedback from the consultations, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

North Lanarkshire Council has been appealing to parents for a number of years to avoid parking at the school gates.

In 2019 the council invited pupils to design a banner to help improve road safety and air quality with prizes for the best designs.