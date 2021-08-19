North Lanarkshire Council in talks to take in Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees could have new lives in North Lanarkshire after it emerged that the authority was in talks with other Scottish local authorities to give them a fresh start.

Councillor Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “North Lanarkshire has a proud record of ensuring that people escaping terror are made to made to feel welcome as they start to build new lives here.

“Recent examples include welcoming Syrians and also people from the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the Gateway Protection Programme in partnership between the Home Office and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees

“We will do everything within our powers to help those people in the greatest need.”

