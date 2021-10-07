Official opening of East Renfrewshire Food Larder

Kirsten Oswald cuts the ribbon

East Renfrewshire Food Larder was the brainchild of friends Rachel Eggleston and Jennifer Lawrie, who recognised the hardships local families were facing, exacerbated by the pandemic, and started collecting and distributing food supplies from a hub at Whitecraigs Rugby Club last year.

Following a fortuitous visit from local estate agency boss, Mark Shanta, who was keen to assist, the Food Larder has now moved into a new property, downstairs from Mr Shanta’s business, Shanta Residential Sales and Lettings, on Muirend Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility has enabled the Rugby Club to fully re-open their space to their members, and the Larder is now operating from a freshly kitted out premises, designed to meet all the requirements of the Food Larder and those who use it.

The partnership between Rachel, Jennifer and Mark has enabled the service provided to be put on a more sustainable footing, to meet the needs of more local people, and to become even more accessible to those who use the service provided.

East Renfrewshire Food Larder, now based at 11 Muirend Road, provides and delivers food packages across East Renfrewshire via referrals or self referrals, and drop-ins for collection can also be accommodated on Wednesdays from 5 - 7pm and Fridays from 5 - 6.30pm.

The team look to provide fresh food, cupboard staples, and toiletries with the support of generous local donors and local supermarkets, and to support dietary and family need, and they have also been glad of the support of local schools in ensuring their supplies remain topped up, with Giffnock Primary recenty running a “Big Breakfast Drive” where over 100 boxes of cereals were donated.

As their new facility was completed, the team invited Ms Oswald to look around and officially open the premises.

She said: “The work which Rachel, Jennifer and Mark have done is phenomenal, and they are doing a great deal of good. The team of volunteers who surround them are also making an immense contribution to our community.

"We should not need a facility like this, but the reality is that we do, and the generosity of spirit and sheer hard work which lies behind the formation of East Renfrewshire Food Larder is incredible.

"I know also how much thought goes into fulfilling every order in the way that best suits the needs of the individual or family”.

Rachel and Jennifer commented: “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved so far and we could not have done it without our fantastic volunteers. We are very grateful to Kirsten for coming to look round, and open the premises, and for helping us to raise awareness of the service”.

Mark added: “ Seeing the good work Rachel and Jennifer were doing inspired me to do something to help, and I reached out to them. I am delighted that we can now support so many local families through this new facility, and with the support of a fantastic team of volunteers”