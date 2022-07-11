Old ravers enjoy music festival at Glasgow care homes the same weekend as TRNSMT

Old ravers got in the festival spirit at care homes across Scotland the same weekend as TRNSMT - by dressing up in bucket hats and glitter.

OAPs in fake Ray Bans necked cocktails as they joined in the fun with silent discos.

Some played with inflatable boomboxes and joined their pals for a boogie, while giant lollipops and ice creams were handed out.

An ABBA tribute band performed at one care home, and residents, many of whom have dementia, got glammed up with glitter and glowsticks in festival-themed gardens.

Renaissance Care hosted the week-long Music Festival initiative across some of its 16 care homes - including a few in and around Glasgow.

Music has proven to be an effective tool in boosting mood and memory, especially for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Enjoying the rave lifestyle.

Mo Clark, 74, said: “We all love a bit of a sing-song, who doesn’t?

"It was brilliant fun getting all dressed up in our glad rags and glitter to have a dance with each other.

"My friends and I have loved the silent disco, but perhaps not as much as the cocktails.

The staff did a fantastic job at making this as much like a real festival as it could be without actually going to one – and thankfully there’s no camping involved.”

Yvonne Mackenzie, operations director at Renaissance Care, said: “Music has universal appeal, and we know from experience how much our residents enjoy a bit of a boogie and a song.

"This concept has been another brilliant way to get everyone involved, up and active in whichever way they feel comfortable.

“We have recently introduced a new danceSing platform across the homes for staff and residents to use to stay fit and healthy, so this has been the perfect complement to its launch which is part of a wider effort to further improve the culture within the business.