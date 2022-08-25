Oldest tree in Glasgow Botanic Gardens felled after being killed by disease

The oldest tree in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens has been felled.

The council said the tree was ‘unstable’ and that there was a risk of falling timber, after it was infected by Ash Dieback

Seven other infected Ash trees also have to be cut down for safety reasons.

The tree was gifted to the Botanic Gardens and planted in 1818.

The tree in the Botanic Gardens had to be felled.

A council spokeswoman said: "Sadly, Ash Dieback disease has infected eight trees in the Botanic Gardens which have to be cut down as they are unstable and pose a risk to park users - particularly as autumn approaches with stronger winds.

"Tragically, this included the oldest tree in the Botanics - a Weeping Ash which was gifted to the original Botanic Gardens (at Sandyford near Sauchiehall Street) by nurseryman, Robert Austin. It was planted there in 1818 and moved to its current site in 1841.

"The weeping form of the tree is particularly prone to the disease. Infectious spores are spread by the wind and pose a danger mainly to older trees above 10 metres tall. Standing dead wood becomes brittle and there is a risk of falling timber.

"Glasgow has around 250,000 Ash trees - around half on council land and the other half on private property. The disease, which is prevalent across the UK, poses a real threat to this beautiful species and the council has drawn up an Ash Dieback Action plan which includes inspecting trees and monitoring the spread of the disease.