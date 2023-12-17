As if the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final wasn't exciting enough, Olly Alexander then came on to reveal that he will be representing the UK at next year's Eurovision contest in Sweden. "I love Eurovision so much, it's a dream come true," he said to Claudia Winkleman during the final. Olly also revealed that "I'm just so, so excited."

The BBC reported that "The star's participation was revealed during the final of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday, months before the BBC usually confirms its Eurovision plans." Olly played the lead role in Channel 4's drama 'It's A Sin.' Olly also revealed in a press release about Eurovision that "I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible."