Omicron in Glasgow: Full list of Covid restrictions now in place

Some restrictions started on Boxing Day, impacting on the number of spectators allowed at events, while others have been introduced today.
What are the new restrictions?
Rules introduced today mean that the 1m social distancing rule in hospitality and indoor leisure areas, such as restaurants, gyms and theatres, must be followed.
Table service must also be used in venues where alcohol is served.
Nightclubs have also been closed for the next three weeks.
All of the measures will be reviewed on January 11, 2022, after a three-week break.
Measures introduced on Boxing Day have seen large events cancelled.
Attendance at public events have been limited to: 100 at indoor standing events, 200 at indoor seated events, and 500 at outdoor events.
The new rules have meant that many venues have cancelled shows, while the SPFL has brought forward its winter break to January 17 in the hope that fans can return.
Celtic had been due to host Rangers on January 2, however, this game was postponed after it was announced that the restrictions would limit the match to just 500 spectators.