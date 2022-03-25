Opinion: Another week, another bit of Glasgow heritage lost

One of the few benefits of the initial Covid-19 lockdown was having the chance to explore Glasgow, to see its history and get a sense of how it has evolved over the centuries.

There are the obvious places to start - taking a stroll up the High Street and staring up at the medieval Cathedral.

Head south west into the city centre and see how Glasgow expanded and once profited from being part of the British Empire (the dark background of which was recently highlighted in a report looking at the city’s history with slavery).

Follow the Clyde and strain your neck looking up at the Titan Crane, a relic of Glasgow’s booming shipbuilding years, or head into the West End and see 19th century landmarks like the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum or the University of Glasgow.

But the heritage of a city is more than just grand houses and churches. There are lots of other buildings that capture the social, cultural and economical evolution of Glasgow.

As a relative newcomer to Glasgow, I was disappointed when I first wandered these streets during lockdown. Glasgow does not seem to celebrate, protect and promote its heritage in the same way that Edinburgh and Stirling do.

The art deco building on Bearsden Road will be demolished.

There are numerous old buildings being left to decay, while other landmarks have little to no information explaining their background.

I understand that not every old Glasgow factory, warehouse or house be saved, that demolishing and building from scratch is often cheaper than restoring a run-down and tired structure, and that constructing new housing is important.

It’s also vital that some areas, such as those in former shipyard communities, are rejuvenated and given new opportunities that have been lost over the last century.

But it’s also important that Glasgow remembers what it was and that Glaswegians remember how they were.

This week, following a close council vote, it was decided that a classic art deco building in Anniesland would be demolished to make room for affordable homes.

Last month, councillors also gave the go ahead to knock down a Victorian warehouse in Cranstonhill - again, to build more modern flats.

Some of these buildings give us a visual insight into Glasgow life in the 19th century, or are architectural landmarks which are rare survivors from their period.