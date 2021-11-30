Church worship

Patrick McKay (67) of Coney Drive in Motherwell had intended to attend the mass held on All Saints Day in the small chapel of the Holy Ghost Fathers or the Spiritan order, but a passkeeper told him that he could not enter because he was not wearing a mask.

The retired electrical engineer contacted the Motherwell Times as he believed he had been a victim of disability discrimination and added: “As we approach the holy seasons of Advent and Christmas, how ironic that the Spiritans have ‘no room at the inn’ for anyone exempt from wearing a face-covering.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident has also been given wider exposure after Scottish-based website Catholic Truth learned what had happened to Mr McKay, prompting its editor Patricia McKeever to criticise the decision.

The editor said: “Obviously, what happened to Patrick McKay was very wrong, and an example of what is going on these days with so many officious lay busy bodies taking full advantage of the current hype about the virus to abuse their limited authority."