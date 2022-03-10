Over 3000 new homes to be built next to Glasgow canal

More than 3000 new homes are to be constructed next to Glasgow’s canal.

There are big plans for the areas around Glasgow’s canal.

Glasgow City Council was given an update on the progress of the Glasgow Canal Regeneration Partnership (GCRP) and the Canal Action Plan for 2021-26 this week.

In 2021, a new five-year Canal Action Plan was developed by the partners and other local organisations. This was approved by the Partnership Board in December 2021.

What is in the plan?

The New Canal Action Plan 2021-26 notes what has been delivered in the last five years and sets out what is to be delivered in the next five years.

Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University has found that people living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation can cut their risk of developing certain chronic diseases by up to 15 per cent if they live within 700 metres of a well-developed canal.

The latter includes £750 million of public and private investment; over 3000 new homes; City Deal investment to improve infrastructure, connectivity and unlock vacant land for development; a reduction in vacant and derelict land; improvements to greenspace, connectivity and active travel; improved health and wellbeing; and the ongoing promotion of the area as an attractive place in which to live, work, and visit.

What improvements have been carried out?

Key developments delivered and ongoing along the canal corridor include the 'Smart Canal' - a multi-award winning project and a European first for the city, the scheme tackles flooding in North Glasgow and unlocks over 100 hectares for regeneration; hundreds of new homes at Maryhill and Sighthill; the Pinkston Watersports complex; Rockvilla - the base of the National Theatre of Scotland; the Claypits Local Nature Reserve; The Whisky Bond - a seven-floor cultural and creative hub; The Loading Bay indoor skatepark; the Sighthill Link; and the Stockingfield Bridge.

‘Tremendous progress’

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, chair of the Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee at Glasgow City Council, said: "Recent years have seen tremendous progress made along the canal corridor, from new housing at Sighthill and Maryhill - with more to come at sites in between - to the creation of the Smart Canal to the development of creative, cultural and sports hubs and greater connections between communities on both banks of the canal.