Over one quarter of Glasgow properties still can’t get high speed internet

More properties in Glasgow can access high-speed internet than five years ago, new figures show.

New figures from Ofcom show that as of January 247,754 properties – or 73% of the area – could access “ultrafast” broadband, with speeds of 300mb/s or more.

This is up from 21% five years ago, in June 2017 – but still leaves the remaining 27% unable to access broadband at the highest speeds.

The Scottish Government’s Reaching 100% Broadband programme aims to deliver 100% superfast broadband coverage across Scotland.

High speed internet is not available to all.

Ofcom saidwhile new fibre-optic broadband had improved internet speeds for millions, some remain at risk of being left behind.

A spokesperson said: “Some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to make sure these communities get the connections they need.”

Across Scotland, 22,904 homes were below the minimum standard for broadband speed, more than in any other region of the UK.

Which?, the consumer champion, said the cost-of-living crisis has made having a reliable, low-cost broadband all the more necessary.

The organisation’s director of policy and advocacy, Rocio Concha, said: “The industry and government must work together, or risk undermining the UK’s goal of becoming a world leader in connectivity.”