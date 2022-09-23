OVO Hydro gives Kevin Bridges special award for the most shows ever played at SEC venues
The Glasgow comedian has been given a unique award.
Kevin Bridges has been presented with the first Platinum Artist Award from the SEC, after taking the crown as the artist who has played the most shows ever at SEC venues.
The comedian’s 16-night sell-out shows at the OVO Hydro for his ‘Overdue Catch Up’ tour bring the comedy legend’s total performances to sixty-three and kicks off a new awards programme from the SEC, recognising the best in live entertainment.
Most Popular
Presented backstage on Thursday night as the incredible run nears a close, Kevin said: “It is magic to be back at the OVO Hydro in front of a home crowd after 4 years, and to receive this award is the icing on the cake for what has been an outstanding month.
“Nothing beats the feeling of performing in your own city, and I want to say a massive thanks to every single person who has come down to see me here over the last 12 years.”
Debbie McWilliams, SEC’s director of live entertainment said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome Kevin back to the SEC, and this year more so than most as he reaches this significant milestone.
“It is fitting that homegrown talent is the recipient of our first Platinum Artist award. Kevin now paves the way for other artists to be recognised with this new award."