The Palacerigg Community Farm project is poised to hold its very first public event on the revived rural site to fully showcase its plan, in what will be the first of many special events at the park.

Although community-led, North Lanarkshire Council is also involved in the scheme and has drawn up a ‘masterplan’ consultation for Palacerigg, the outcome of which it will finally present on the day after a delay owing to Covid-19.

Co-ordinator Jennifer Milne said: “This is the culmination of two years of hard work through red tape and Covid-19 restrictions.

"We cannot wait to finally get to see everyone in person, for our volunteers, to the local groups we have worked with and of course the public who have supported us so much!

“There will be lots to do from our interactive consultation where you get to plan the layout of the farm.

"Plus there will also be garden games, a cake stand, and for the healthier among us, Wee Cycle Cumbernauld will also join us with a selection of accessible bikes!

“We have a professional story teller to keep the kids entertained and active play sessions.”