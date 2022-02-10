Pandemic memorial trees planted in Lanark and Biggar

Memorial trees have been planted in 13 locations, including Lanark and Biggar.

In total 800 trees have been planted at 13 locations in memory of local people who lost their lives in the pandemic.

This was the approximate number of deaths when the council decided to plant the trees.

In Clydesdale, trees have been planted at Lanark Moor and Biggar Burnbraes Park.

Council Leader John Ross said: “We recognise the impact the pandemic has had on everyone, but in particular to those who lost loved ones.

“We know nothing will ever take that heartbreak away.

"However, we believe this will be a lasting and fitting tribute and allow time for quiet reflection and for people to mark their respects.

“It is very much a living memorial and, as the trees grow in size and bear fruit in the coming years, they will also highlight the importance of tree planting for the environment and future generations.”

Funding for the project came through the council’s Food Strategy.

Trees are not marked with individual names but instead represent the community’s loss as a whole.

In addition to linking into the Food Strategy tree planting improves biodiversity, the amount of tree canopy in the area and carbon removal.