Parking charges have been introduced at a popular Glasgow park.

Glasgow City Council announced that from today (Monday) motorists will have to pay a fee when parking at the city’s largest park.

Charges will be in place between Monday and Sunday, 10am-6pm.

The development would encourage people to stop parking in the centre of the park.

Charges are £2.50 for 4 hours and £4.50 for all day.