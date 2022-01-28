Pathway to link Douglas and Glespin

Residents in Douglas and Glespin are being asked for their views on a proposed pathway between the two communities.

The consultation is available online at Glespin to Douglas Path Survey (surveymonkey.co.uk), or by picking up and dropping off paper copies to Crossburn Kitchen Café, before Monday, February 21.

It is taking place as part of the Make Your Way project, focusing on progressing sustainable travel priorities in Crawford, Elvanfoot, Glespin, Rigside and Douglas Water before April.

The latest consultation follows an initial survey in June last year, when Glespin residents voted for the progression of a feasibility study for a path to Douglas as a priority project which would enable them to walk, wheel and cycle more in the villages.

Crawford and Elvanfoot residents voted for a speed reduction and pedestrian safety feasibility study, while Rigside and Douglas Water residents voted for the provision of new benches.

Questions in the consultation include perceptions of safety when walking and cycling locally, barriers to active travel, preferred alignment and characteristics of a new path, and any other considerations around traffic and pedestrian/cyclist provision.

Community responses will be collated alongside landowner and stakeholder discussions to form an options appraisal and feasibility study which may be used to apply for funding to progress the proposed pathway.

Ashlay Smith, from Glespin Community Group, said: “We hope as many people as possible take the short amount of time needed to complete the survey.

"Responses will help turn the path from a study into a reality which will allow Glespin children to walk or cycle to their school, link us to shops and facilities in Douglas, and provide a safe walking route for health and recreation – accessible for all.”

Make Your Way is supported by Paths for All, Strathclyde Passenger Transport and South Lanarkshire Council’s Renewable Energy Fund.