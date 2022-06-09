Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanarkians came out in force to celebrate the first proper Perambulation of the Marches and Shifting of the Burgh Standard since 2019.

But on Monday night, the pandemic was forgotten as 3000 people took part in the event – much to the delight of the Lanimer Committee.

Publicity convenver Gordon Gray said: “It was lovely to see people celebrating again and a wee bit of normality return to the town.

“The Lord Cornets led the way in checking eight of the 17 march stones.

The traditional scramble at the Mouse was as popular as ever!

“One of the stones is in the River Mouse and the scramble there was as popular as ever; there were an awful lot of muddy kids, my daughter being one of them!”

The Lord Cornets will check the remainder of the Boundary Stones this week, before the committee sends a letter to the Queen to inform Her Majesty that the Royal Burgh’s boundaries have been inspected.

The Perambulation as it is now only started around 100 years ago; prior to that, it was the Lord Cornets who checked the stones alone. Now, everyone in the town gets involved!

The tradition of handing out birks was also observed.

Mounted police officers loved taking part in the occasion too!

Gordon explained: “In 1850, one of the landowners barred the Cornets from passing through his land.

“The townsfolk got fed up with it and went en masse through his land, ripping up some newly planted birk trees.”

Thousands assembled at the Cross to see Ian Douglas return the Burgh Standard, unsullied and unstained, to Lanimer Committee chairman Kenny Lean. It was then passed on to new Lord Cornet Derek McGuinness.

All pictures by kind permission of John Watson.

It was a big night for the Lord Cornets, with Ian Douglas returning the Burgh standard, unsullied and unstained, and it passing on to the new Lord Cornet Derek McGuinness.

Around 3000 people took part in the annual celebration, the first since 2019.

Families were delighted to finally be able to celebrate Lanimer Week once again.

Thousands of Lanarkians descended on the Cross to see the Shifting of the Standard.

There was a frantic search as the youngsters searched for the treasure, with no mind to the mud!

It wouldn't be a Perambulation without getting muddy!