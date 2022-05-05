Persimmon backs police dog memorial in Pollok Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Police Dog Memorial founder Officer Carrie-Ann McNab's dog Bodie

The charity, Scottish Police Dog Memorial, received £1,000 from Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, a scheme that hands out £64,000 each month to support groups and charities in the areas that the business is building new homes across the country.

Set up to raise £35,000, Scottish Police Dog Memorial, plans to commission a piece of artwork to honour Police dogs of Scotland past, present and future.

The artwork will be located near to the Police Dog Training Centre in Pollock Country Park and will feature a sculpture of a Belgian Malinois police dog by British sculptor John Doubleday.

Police Dog Officer Carrie-Ann McNab said: “We are delighted to receive this kind donation from Persimmon. It takes us one step closer to our target.

“Having seen a similar memorial unveiling in England I was keen to raise funds for something that specifically recognises police dogs across Scotland.

“So far £22,000 has been raised through donations, sponsored events and auctions and this generous donation has given us a real boost – thank you.”

Chris Logan, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “The application from Carrie-Anne was a reminder of the important work carried out by these incredible dogs and we are proud to help with funds for a fitting tribute to their bravery.”