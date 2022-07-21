Petition to address youth violence after Glasgow incidents

A petition has been launched in a bid to address youth violence in Scotland, following incidents in Glasgow city centre.

The online petition, which now has more than 2000 signatures, calls on the Scottish Government to address the ‘disturbing culture of youth violence in Scotland’.

It was launched by Alex O’Kane, founder of the No1seems2care support group in Glasgow. The volunteer-led organisation aims to help people with local issues, including housing, mental health and food provision.

Alex said the group have received images and video through their Facebook page showing violent scenes, which he describes as ‘too graphic to show on a public platform’, as well as first-hand accounts of incidents.

Police in Glasgow.

The petition states: “In recent months I have received dozens of videos, images and first-hand accounts which describe a disturbing culture of youth violence in Glasgow city centre.

“Children as young as 13 years old have been kicked unconscious and left in pools of blood whilst the incidents are videoed and circulated on social media. Children should be safe in our city.”

Alex said he has contacted politicians about the issue and started an awareness campaign via No1seems2care to warn parents about the current dangers which exist in the city centre.

He said he has also been in touch with the chief constable of Police Scotland and received a response from the local area commander.

The petition will be collecting signatures until the August 8 deadline. Following this it will be considered by the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee.