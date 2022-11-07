Photos of Glasgow Central train station through the years

Register
The Victorian kiosk at Glasgow Central was due to be moved to make way for the electronic departures/arrivals board in January 1985.

By Jamie Callaghan
6 hours ago

Glasgow Central has been a hub of activity since opening in 1879, and has seen its fair share of reunion hugs and teary goodbyes.

It is now the busiest train station in Scotland – and one of the busiest in the UK.

While it has seen many changes over the decades, it has retained its original look.

Take a look through these pictures of Glasgow Central through the years.

1. Glasgow Central

Glasgow Central station was voted the passenger friendliest station in Britain in the late nineties.

Photo: STEPHEN MANSFIELD

2. Glasgow Central

Glasgow Central station indicator board in 1997.

Photo: Allan Milligan

3. Glasgow Central

Passenger checks the non-availability of trains on the notice board at Glasgow Central during the strike of June 1967

Photo: Allan Milligan

4. Glasgow Central

Notice of cancelled trains being put up at Glasgow Central.

Photo: Gordon Rule

