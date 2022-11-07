Photos of Glasgow Central train station through the years

Glasgow Central has been a hub of activity since opening in 1879, and has seen its fair share of reunion hugs and teary goodbyes.

It is now the busiest train station in Scotland – and one of the busiest in the UK.

While it has seen many changes over the decades, it has retained its original look.

Take a look through these pictures of Glasgow Central through the years.

1. Glasgow Central Glasgow Central station was voted the passenger friendliest station in Britain in the late nineties.

2. Glasgow Central Glasgow Central station indicator board in 1997.

3. Glasgow Central Passenger checks the non-availability of trains on the notice board at Glasgow Central during the strike of June 1967

4. Glasgow Central Notice of cancelled trains being put up at Glasgow Central.