Photos of Glasgow Central train station through the years
See how much – and how little – the train station has changed.
By Jamie Callaghan
6 hours ago
Glasgow Central has been a hub of activity since opening in 1879, and has seen its fair share of reunion hugs and teary goodbyes.
It is now the busiest train station in Scotland – and one of the busiest in the UK.
While it has seen many changes over the decades, it has retained its original look.
Take a look through these pictures of Glasgow Central through the years.
