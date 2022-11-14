Register
A quiet station in 1993.

Photos of Glasgow's Queen Street train station from the '90s to modern day

The station has seen big changes over the years.

By Jamie Callaghan
3 minutes ago

Despite appearances, Queen Street is the older of the two major Glasgow train stations – in fact, it opened over four decades before Central.

However, unlike Central, which retains a lot of its historic character, Queen Street has undergone huge changes over the years.

The most recent refurbishment was completed in 2021, giving it a shiny new face.

Take a look at these photos and see how Queen Street has changed since the ‘90s.

1. Queen Street train station

The station in 2002.

Photo: Robert Perry

2. Queen Street train station

This pic, from 2000, shows Cathedral Street going over the rail lines.

Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN

3. Queen Street train station

Rush hour in 2002.

Photo: Ian Rutherford

4. Queen Street train station

The station has changed a lot in the last two decades.

Photo: Allan Milligan

