Photos of Glasgow's Queen Street train station from the '90s to modern day
The station has seen big changes over the years.
By Jamie Callaghan
3 minutes ago
Despite appearances, Queen Street is the older of the two major Glasgow train stations – in fact, it opened over four decades before Central.
However, unlike Central, which retains a lot of its historic character, Queen Street has undergone huge changes over the years.
The most recent refurbishment was completed in 2021, giving it a shiny new face.
Take a look at these photos and see how Queen Street has changed since the ‘90s.
