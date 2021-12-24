Plan for huge hotel, shopping and housing complex next to River Clyde submitted

GRDI Europe Ltd and Moda Living are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to construct the four-block complex on the derelict site between Lancefield Quay, Lancefield Street and Elliot Street.
It would include shops, units for business, homes, food and drink outlets, hotels and more.
The development, if approved, would be built in two phases, with each consisting of two blocks.
In total, the blocks could include 750 housing units.
The development would also include lots of green space, including social spaces which could be used for an outdoor cinema, pop-up art exhibitions and markets.