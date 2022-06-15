Plans for 40 homes for over 55s on former Glasgow secondary school site approved

Almost 40 new affordable homes for people over 55 will be developed on the former Queens Park Secondary School after proposals were given the green light.

An application for 35 two-bedroom flats and one one-bed flat on 75 Grange Road, operated by Sanctuary Housing Association near the new Victoria Hospital and Battlefield Gardens, was presented to members of Glasgow City Council’s planning committee this morning.

Councillors were made aware that 12 objections had been received from Langside, Battlefield and Camphill Community Council, Mount Florida Community Council and members of the public about the proposals for the former school site which was demolished between 1995 and 2005.

It has since been used as a temporary car park for the hospital.

The plans for the homes in Battlefield.

Councillor Paul Leinster said: “This application is for a development in my ward and I know the area very well. I like the fact that it reinstates that block which has been a car park for quite a long time and was traditionally a big Victorian school.

“I understand the objections local residents have but ultimately we are returning a big building that has always been on that site.

“I am a bit concerned about the white brick as white tends to get dirty and while local residents might prefer that, I worry we will end up with dirty streaks down the walls but I do think it will fit in nicely with what’s there.

“I am very much supportive of the development but I am concerned about the white rendering turning not so white very quickly.”

A council officer confirmed that the planning department didn’t like using white rendering particularly on busy roads and that they hoped the applicants will choose a material that will stand the test of time.

Councillor Eva Bollandar added: “There are a lot of elements I like about this application. I like the fact that they are taking into account the communal areas and I always say you can’t create a community unless you have a common space to look after together.

“There was one thing that I would like clarified is the impact of overshadowing and daylight. What is the impact on neighbouring properties?”

Officers confirmed that, despite concerns from residents, a sunlight study had been carried out which demonstrated that lack of daylight during the winter months would not have an “overbearing effect” on the properties across the road.