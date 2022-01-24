Plans for 424-home development in Glasgow’s West End rejected

Glasgow City Council has refused to give planning permission for a huge development which would have created 424 new homes in the West End.

KR Developments Group Ltd was seeking permission to construct the £90 million residential development on land between Benalder Street, Beith Street, Castlebank Street and the River Kelvin.

However, the plans were rejected. Planning officials said the proposals did not meet with the development plan, failed to offer a suitable mix of accommodation, and was not in keeping with surrounding developments.

What were the plans?

The development would have been made up of 34 studio flats, 213 one-bed apartments, 132 two-bed apartments and 36 three-bed apartments.

The plans for the housing development next to the River Kelvin.

The site would have also included a gym, cafe and lounge areas.

It would have been based on a build-to-rent model.

History of the site

The plans would have seen the long-term vacant brownfield site brought back into use.

The site, which has been earmarked for housing, has been empty since 2005, and had previously been used as a scrapyard and for railway purposes.