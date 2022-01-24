Plans for 424-home development in Glasgow’s West End rejected

KR Developments Group Ltd was seeking permission to construct the £90 million residential development on land between Benalder Street, Beith Street, Castlebank Street and the River Kelvin.
However, the plans were rejected. Planning officials said the proposals did not meet with the development plan, failed to offer a suitable mix of accommodation, and was not in keeping with surrounding developments.
What were the plans?
The development would have been made up of 34 studio flats, 213 one-bed apartments, 132 two-bed apartments and 36 three-bed apartments.
The site would have also included a gym, cafe and lounge areas.
It would have been based on a build-to-rent model.
History of the site
The plans would have seen the long-term vacant brownfield site brought back into use.
The site, which has been earmarked for housing, has been empty since 2005, and had previously been used as a scrapyard and for railway purposes.
Student accommodation has been built next to the site, with the last section of development completed in 2018.