Plans to build 65 new homes on a former school site have been submitted.

Robertson Living is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to construct the residential development at the old Howford School site on Crookston Road.

The 3.33 hectare site would be used to build 65 new homes, along with associated infrastructure and green space.

The former school site on Crookston Road.