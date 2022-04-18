Plans for 8 new flats at former Glasgow electricity substation site set to be refused

Plans to build eight new flats at a former electricity substation site in Glasgow are set to be refused.

The council’s Planning Applications Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to give the green light to the plans for the Murano Street site.

The applicant wants to construct the development on a site between Murano Street and the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings that used to be on the site have long since gone, and woodland now covers the space.

The Murano Street site.

The proposed accommodation would be made up of a single one-bedroom flat and seven two-bed flats, with the building forming a triangluar shape to fit the space.

Glasgow council planning officials have recommended that the plans be refused, noting that the flats would not fit with the development plan.