Plans for 8 new flats at former Glasgow electricity substation site set to be refused

The council’s Planning Applications Committee will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to give the green light to the plans for the Murano Street site.
The applicant wants to construct the development on a site between Murano Street and the Forth and Clyde Canal.
The buildings that used to be on the site have long since gone, and woodland now covers the space.
The proposed accommodation would be made up of a single one-bedroom flat and seven two-bed flats, with the building forming a triangluar shape to fit the space.
Glasgow council planning officials have recommended that the plans be refused, noting that the flats would not fit with the development plan.
They also argue that the flats would be an overdevelopment of the site and would have a detrimental impact on those living in the area, among other reasons.