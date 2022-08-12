Plans for four artworks next to Forth & Clyde Canal approved

Plans to erect four new artworks next to the Forth & Clyde Canal in Glasgow have been approved.

Work to erect a new Stockingfield Bridge, linking the three communities at Ruchill, Maryhill and Gilshochill, at Stockingfield Junction has been ongoing.

Scottish Canals submitted plans for four artworks on the Ruchill side of the water earlier in 2022.

Glasgow City Council has now given these proposals the go ahead.

Stockingfield Junction on the Forth & Clyde Canal.

The organisation received 14 bids to design and create artwork for the site, eight of which have been taken forward.

The four largest could not be included in a previous application because of their size, and so were given their own application.

The first, by David Galbraith, would be of a car landscaped into the ground, with a cobbled street created underneath.

The second, by Balfour Beatty, would be a plinth for sculputral displays.