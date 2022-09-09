Plans for huge residential development in West End submitted

Plans for a huge residential development in the West End have been submitted.

Keltbray Developments Ltd has submitted plans to create 411 apartments on a site in Finnieston.

The proposal would see the demolition of the existing car showroom on the site bounded by Minerva Street, Finnieston Street and West Greenhill Place.

As well as the 411 apartments - for sale and private rental - there would be commercial units on the ground floor and an external pavilion.

The plans for the development in Finnieston.

The building would include a gym, lounge, co-working spaces, dining rooms, function rooms, garden rooms/greenhouses, and guest rooms.

Facilities would also include 608 cycle spaces and 59 vehicle spaces, with electric charging infrastructure.

Residents would be able to enjoy the view from the shared rooftop space, or from the privacy of their own balconies and terraces.

A children’s play area would be included in the shared garden.

It is estimated that the development would create 30 full time jobs when it is operational and add £42m to the Glasgow economy during construction.