Plans for major residential development in Calton approved

Plans for 40 apartments in Calton have been approved.

The designs for the buildings.

The residential development, between Forbes Street and Abercromby Drive, will be made up of one, two, three and four-bed flats.

It is the first stage of a larger project, with a second application to follow at a later date. That could consist of another 40 apartments, running along Orr Street.

The site - next to St Mary’s RC church - is currently unused and overgrown grassland.

The developers have made a number of amendments to the plans following a meeting with the local community council back in 2018.