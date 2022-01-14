Plans for new adult day care centre in Glasgow

Plans to open a new adult day care centre near Glasgow Green have been submitted.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:47 am

CrossReach wants to start the project at Doges, overlooking Glasgow Green.

Threshold Glasgow, part of CrossReach - the social care arm of the Church of Scotland - says its service, which supports adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, is seeing an increase in users.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The project would be based at Doges.

To help manage this, and to ensure activities are socially distanced, the group wants to take over a unit inside Doges, which sits between two units it already uses.

What is Threshold Glasgow?

The organisation supports around 100 people in Glasgow - some at their home, some at community facilities, and others who use the Day Opportunities service.

This service, which gives its users the chance to learn and develop, has seen a big increase in users.

The new unit, if approved, would allow the group to run sessions including yoga, arts and crafts, and educational activities.

GlasgowPlanningChurch of Scotland