Plans for new flats at former Glasgow electricity substation site rejected

Proposals to develop eight new flats at a former electricity substation in Firhill have been thrown out by city council planning bosses.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application for the new homes on Murano Street was presented to committee earlier this week because it had received support from the local community despite recommendation for refusal from planning officials.

There were also three letters of objection received – one from North Kelvin community council and two from local residents. There were also three late objections from Patrick Grady MP, Queens Cross Housing Association and one local resident.

Concerns were raised about the applicant’s lack of plan to compensate for the removal of any trees and the fact that they hadn’t submitted a statement of energy to the council’s planning department.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Failure to offer amenity space, off street parking and concerns over design were also sited as reasons for refusal.

The site where the flats would’ve been built.

During the meeting, SNP councillor Ken Andrew said: “Has there been any discussions between the developer and the planning department because it seems that there has been very little in the way of discussion given what has been presented.

“I had just wondered if they had made any efforts to try and see what would be an appropriate development on this albeit constrained site.”

A council officer confirmed that there had been some discussion about the piece which is being described as a buffer zone between two student flat blocks.

They said: “Historically we have already refused a student accommodation block. This application came in for a preliminary discussion with the case officer.

“The reasons for the previous refusal were reinforced. It’s a very tight site.”