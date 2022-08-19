Edit Account-Sign Out

Plans for new Merchant City restaurant and apartments approved

Plans to open a new restaurant and create apartments in Merchant City have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:05 am

Sunil Sharma has got the green light from Glasgow City Council to make changes to the building at 54 Union Street.

The plans will see a new restaurant open in a vacant unit on the ground floor - in between the Ladbrokes and Goodfellows Creamery units.

The site on Union Street.

The second and third floors of the building will be turned into 11 serviced apartments.

The apartments will be available for short-term lease or for rental to corporate clients.

The first floor will remain unchanged.

RestaurantGlasgowPlanning