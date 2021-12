Plans to build 36 new flats in Battlefield have been submitted.

Sanctuary Scotland Housing wants to build the apartments next to the New Victoria Hospital and the Battlefield Rest, on the site between Prospecthill Road and Grange Road.

The new affordable housing complex would be aimed at people aged 55 and over, with a mix of one- and two-bed flats.

A percentage of these would be wheelchair adaptable.